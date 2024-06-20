All formats are going to survive, but OTT is definitely the future: Anil Kapoor

Gearing up to host the upcoming season of Bigg Boss OTT, the actor-producer talks about what drew him to the new role, the world of streaming, his motivation and more
Anil Kapoor is a film industry veteran, having starred in over 100 movies. The actor is now gearing up for a new role—he is set to host the third season of Bigg Boss OTT, a spin-off of the popular television series, from June 21. The previous season, hosted by superstar Salman Khan, broke all records, garnering over 30 billion watch time minutes and drawing in over 100 million viewers. The upcoming season will see changes in the interaction between viewers and participants—such as audience takeovers—in addition to a 24-hour live feed. In an interview with Forbes India, Kapoor talks about his stint on a new platform, traditional cinema versus OTT, what keeps him going, and more. Edited excerpts: