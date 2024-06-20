All formats are going to survive, but OTT is definitely the future: Anil Kapoor

A

nil Kapoor is a film industry veteran, having starred in over 100 movies. The actor is now gearing up for a new role—he is set to host the third season of, a spin-off of the popular television series, from June 21. The previous season, hosted by superstar Salman Khan, broke all records, garnering over 30 billion watch time minutes and drawing in over 100 million viewers. The upcoming season will see changes in the interaction between viewers and participants—such as audience takeovers—in addition to a 24-hour live feed. In an interview with, Kapoor talks about his stint on a new platform, traditional cinema versus OTT, what keeps him going, and more. Edited excerpts:It's a great format. It's a show that is hugely successful. It was a no-brainer for me. I've never done something like this—OTT, non-fiction—so I said, ‘let me do it’. Shows likehave been a huge success in the country for so many years. This was something new for me to try… and I think when an opportunity comes, and you feel that you're right for it, when the makers feel you're right for it, when you come to an understanding, and you see how it works, then you say yes. I'm looking forward to everything.It's the same process. For me, it's all about the story, the content, the screenplay and the team. If I feel all of these criteria are fitting, then I simply say yes. It might be any format—television, OTT or films. That's what I've done so far.Feature films obviously have a shorter duration, and the biggest advantage with shows is that there is so much more scope for deeper and layered storytelling. Some shows which I’ve been a part of, likeand, are all long-format, seasonal and episodic, so we got more time to tell the story. For films, you have two or three hours to tell a story, and, of course, that's for the big screen, and this is either for television or iPad, or, to a certain extent, for the phones. I think people are consuming OTT more and more… all the formats are going to survive, but OTT is definitely the future.I just love my work. That keeps me motivated.I don’t give advice. I take advice from youngsters. I’m going to give a little bit of advice when I host this show. I’ll share my experiences and the mistakes I've made. This is one opportunity where I can not only give advice but also be true to myself.