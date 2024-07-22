How Budget 2024 can help India's nascent deeptech sector

The right steps are already being taken, experts say. It’s now time to accelerate implementation and improve the outcomes
In recent years, the union government has specifically called out India’s deeptech sector as an important area of focus, strategically critical to the country’s long-term economic growth and geopolitical standing.
Notable commitments to foster the deep tech ecosystem in the country include investments via the Government of India’s Rs10,000 crore startup fund of funds and a Rs50,000 crore plan approved last year for a national research foundation. The government has also released a comprehensive national deeptech startups policy.