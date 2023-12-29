How The Ayurveda Co is bringing high quality, affordable ayurvedic solutions to the masses

The commerce grad from Punjabi University was foraging for backers. It was early 2021. It was a year when venture capitalists were cutting cheques at the drop of a hat, and all kinds of business ideas—from rank frivolous to amazingly unique to potentially disruptive—were getting generously and lavishly funded. Shreedha Singh’s The Ayurveda Co (TAC) —a beauty, personal care and wellness venture—had all the traits to make it to the third bucket of ‘disruptors’. And the first-time founder too was confident of striking it big with her contrarian play.