Luthra and Luthra Law Offices India: How one of country's biggest law firms is balancing legacy with change

A year after assuming the role of managing partner at Luthra and Luthra, Harry Chawla has steered one of the biggest law firms in India into new geographies. But what remains unchanged is the 'family' DNA ingrained by the late founder Rajiv Luthra
August 2023. The homecoming had a bloated uneasiness around it. On his first day as managing partner, Harry Chawla could sense the conspicuous absence of the ‘big man.’ His cabin was empty, but Chawla could eerily feel his presence. “His roaring guffaw still reverberates in my ears,” recalls Chawla who had been exploring a comeback gig with his mentor and had finally returned to Luthra and Luthra in August 2023. “It was one of the longest ‘in-the-works’ homecoming talks,” recounts the veteran legal professional who first joined Luthra and Luthra in October 1995, worked with the founder of the legal firm, Rajiv Luthra, for over four years, and after two decades, started his firm Atlas Law Partners in 2016.