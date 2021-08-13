Schools have been shut for over 500 days. Bringing rural kids back will take more than just reopening them

Reopening of schools is non-negotiable with a view of the long-term needs of the future generation, experts say, but at the same time, it's important to track the level of Covid-19 infection in the community and prepare the school environment accordingly; Image: Selvaprakash Lakshmanan





I

The three crore number, however, is not completely representative of the situation on the ground, as data is not available from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa and Manipur, while West Bengal reported ‘Survey is in Progress’. A few other states have provided percentages, with Jammu and Kashmir and Madhya Pradesh each reporting that 70 percent of children in their states do not have access to digital devices for education. Delhi, too, has reported that 4 percent of its students are unable to avail digital education.

“And in urban settings, there are various technical glitches. Students cannot hear, they drop off and have to log in again etc.,” Sridharamurthy says. “In many cases, teachers and students do not switch on video as it consumes more bandwidth. So in effect, a lesson just becomes like a podcast. Without visual contact and interaction, there is no way to actually understand whether children are paying attention and whether they have understood.” According to him, teachers are doing their best and are really trying to help students, but despite everyone’s efforts, online education just becomes a check box of an activity done, with limited educational benefits.





Based on the experiences of the past year, there are three clear scenarios we must be prepared for, says Rukmini Banerji, CEO, Pratham Education Foundation . First, a complete lockdown where no movement is possible; second, partial restrictions on movement, where teachers may be in school but not children, and third, when there are no restrictions on movement, and both teachers and parents can be in school. While schools did not know how to cope with the unfolding situation when they suddenly shut down in March 2020, now, 1.5 years down the line, each state must have a plan worked out for each of the three scenarios, she explains.





Murthy says that reopening of schools is non-negotiable with a view of the long-term needs of the future generation, but at the same time, we must constantly track the level of infection in the community and prepare the school environment accordingly. “That is when it will be safe for everybody.”