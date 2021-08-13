AI in customer analytics: Sharpening individual focus

I'm the Technology Editor at Forbes India and I love writing about all things tech. Explaining the big picture, where tech meets business and society, is what drives me. I don't get to do that every day, but I live for those well-crafted stories, written simply, sans jargon.
Illustration: Sameer Pawar
The choices we make, shopping online or using digital payments at physical stores, can tell the retailers, merchants and banks a lot about us. And today, AI programmes are sophisticated enough to be able to crunch that data and tell us much more effectively than traditional regression analyses, says Priyanshu Mishra, product leader at Crayon Data, a big data and AI company.
Crayon is a Singapore-based company that Suresh Shankar, a repeat entrepreneur, started about nine years ago, with much of its product development done out of Chennai. Crayon’s flagship product Maya.ai helps large banks, restaurants and hotel chains engage better with their end-consumers.
