From mobility to cargo, AI-led autonomous vehicles are the future

In the auto sector, companies are developing technologies to figure out if an obstacle on the road is another vehicle or some other object or a human crossing the road and so on
Illustration: Sameer Pawar
Hi-tech startups are gradually surfacing in India, developing sophisticated hardware for global customers. The founders of these companies often have deep expertise, having worked in some of the world’s best-known technology companies. And they are increasingly looking to enable AI applications into their products.
Steradian Semiconductors is one such startup in Bengaluru, where a group of former Texas Instruments engineers are building world-class 4D imaging radars that have applications from autonomous vehicles to smart cities. “Three years ago, I wouldn’t have thought about it, but today we’re coming to a point where multiple applications are forcing us to rethink this kind of usage,” says Ashish Lachhwani, co-founder and director at Steradian.
