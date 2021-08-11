  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. AI Special
  4. From mobility to cargo, AI-led autonomous vehicles are the future

From mobility to cargo, AI-led autonomous vehicles are the future

AI programmes can help distinguish between guard rails or obstacles on the roads, can help in adverse weather conditions, and take industrial goods from point A to B securely

Harichandan Arakali
By Harichandan Arakali, Forbes India Staff
Published: Aug 11, 2021 02:28:44 PM IST
Updated: Aug 11, 2021 03:50:26 PM IST
Full Bio

I'm the Technology Editor at Forbes India and I love writing about all things tech. Explaining the big picture, where tech meets business and society, is what drives me. I don't get to do that every day, but I live for those well-crafted stories, written simply, sans jargon.

In the auto sector, companies are developing technologies to figure out if an obstacle on the road is another vehicle or some other object or a human crossing the road and so on
Illustration: Sameer Pawar
 
Hi-tech startups are gradually surfacing in India, developing sophisticated hardware for global customers. The founders of these companies often have deep expertise, having worked in some of the world’s best-known technology companies. And they are increasingly looking to enable AI applications into their products.

Steradian Semiconductors is one such startup in Bengaluru, where a group of former Texas Instruments engineers are building world-class 4D imaging radars that have applications from autonomous vehicles to smart cities. “Three years ago, I wouldn’t have thought about it, but today we’re coming to a point where multiple applications are forcing us to rethink this kind of usage,” says Ashish Lachhwani, co-founder and director at Steradian.

Related stories

In the auto sector, for example, companies are developing technologies to figure out if an obstacle on the road is another vehicle or some other object or a human crossing the road and so on. “If an autonomous vehicle has to make a decision, it will be critical to know if a life is at stake,” Lachhwani says.

In industrial applications, if there are different lanes for different vehicles—with roads like Germany’s autobahns, where vehicles move at very high speeds—the AI and machine learning programmes are very handy in deciphering the signals that the onboard cameras and radars receive. With the ability to crunch large amounts of data that modern semiconductor chips can deliver, AI programmes can help distinguish between different shapes and objects—from guard railings to oncoming vehicles to tunnels and bridges—making driving safer in the case of passenger vehicles.

With the use of radars, AI programmes will also play an important role in adverse weather conditions where visibility might be poor, for example, and optical cameras have limited range versus the radars even in good weather conditions.



With industrial applications too, where self-driving vehicles can carry goods from point to point in a large factory, for instance, AI programmes can make the vehicles more efficient and safer for the humans around the factory. One such vehicle is the ‘Sherpa’ that has been developed by Ati Motors in Bengaluru.

The autonomous goods carrying vehicle can work even in the dark and navigate chipped factory floors without the need for any markers.



Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

(This story appears in the 13 August, 2021 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
International Youth Day: The next 100 years of the planet are uncertain. The fight for the future is on
Photo of the day: Festivities