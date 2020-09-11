Adopting AI to add value: A true story

Image: Shutterstock
In March 2018, Kathy Gillis, the CEO of Property Valuation Services Corporation (PVSC), saw an opportunity in the property assessment field to use artificial intelligence (AI). Having little experience in the topic, she and her Vice President of Strategy, Meredith Buchanan, brought their idea to a three-day AI seminar in Toronto, Canada.
The two quickly realized PVSC was among the first to consider applying AI to their field. Gillis brought the idea back to PVSC’s Chief Data Scientist, Dr. Ashley Wu, who was keen to pursue an AI approach. Within months, Wu’s team discovered they could use machine learning, a particular form of AI, to predict property values quicker, cheaper, and with more accuracy than any other leading technology. Now, Gillis needed to develop a strategy that would take advantage of this opportunity.
To value properties, assessors collect property data, such as lot and building size, number of bedrooms, quality of construction, and recent renovations, often by visiting the site. This data is combined with real estate market sales information to determine the value of each property. Each year PVSC reassesses all properties, as municipalities use the property values to determine the amount property owners will be taxed. Notices are provided to owners indicating any change in their value. Owners who disagree with the changes may appeal this new value. Although appeals are rare, the process allows PVSC to gain up to date information and may result in revisions to the assessment.
At the outset, Gillis envisioned a tool to “raise the bar for accountability” across the industry, which may require “building a new software or a new CAMA [computer-assisted mass appraisal] system.” Wu felt that modern AI methods might fit well with PVSC’s “focus on optimization” and felt that the switch may become “inevitable” for the industry. However, Buchanan was not convinced, as she was worried that this might distract from their implementation of multiple regression analysis models for assessment––a project that had been underway for a year and a half, with significant time and resources invested.
Gillis wanted Wu to start working on this opportunity immediately, but first she wanted to consider the perspectives and potential impacts it could have organizationally and consulted with her executive team. Her team identified concerns focused on transparency and how the values predicted with machine learning could be explained and defended to the public, as well as having no industry standard to support this approach.
Given the potential business impact of adopting machine learning and the need to pause the multiple regression analysis project, which had been a business priority for over a year, Gillis needed to gain the support of the Board of Directors. One Board member cautioned Gillis “not to let shiny projects distract her from PVSC’s core services.” In agreement, another longstanding Board member underlined that PVSC would not “be doing AI for AI sake […] we’ll pull AI if it is less accurate or more expensive.” Despite these concerns, Buchanan recounted a sense that “people felt they needed to support this.” The majority of board members were keen to have PVSC research machine learning at least with the intention to gather information and recommendations.
Soon after, Gillis gave the green light for Wu to begin research. From July to September 2018, Wu and three data modelers undertook an intensive machine learning course with a statistics expert at Dalhousie University. By the end of that summer, “the team had accomplished more in terms of the modelling, the results, the direction, and the strategy than had been accomplished in the previous year and a half.”
After comparing several approaches, Wu found that two machine learning models, specifically the gradient boosting and generalized additive methods, best predicted the market value of residential properties in Nova Scotia. These models were more accurate than any of the internally or externally tested regression-based models. The statistician at the university reported to Gillis a “14% average mean error, with as many as 80% of properties having a mean error as low as 8 to 10%.” Gillis was excited by the accuracy of the results, as well as the speed at which the values had been predicted. This was news to the industry and Gillis was eager to share the results.
Gillis consulted her team about the logistics required to provide services to this assessment jurisdiction. A Board member advised Gillis that machine learning may not be a permissible method for property assessment depending on jurisdictional legislation. In Nova Scotia, the method for conducting property assessment is not prescribed. Regardless of method, the property must be assessed at “market value”, defined as “the amount which in the opinion of the assessor would be paid if it were sold on a [decided] date […] in the open market by a willing seller to a willing buyer.”1
Gillis turned to her legal counsel and found that the region, like Nova Scotia, was not a prescriptive jurisdiction. However, PVSC would still need to prove that machine learning techniques met the IAAO standard statistical tests for property assessment.
As Gillis shared their results, experts in the property assessment field criticized the approach remarking that machine learning is a “black box” method that cannot be defended in appeals and is therefore not transparent. To address this issue, Wu and her team developed tools to help assessors defend values and increase transparency with property owners. Wu informed Gillis that the Model Reports tool generates a report that shows the assessor all of the property and market data that contributed to the value and weighs the variables to indicate which have the most impact on the predicted value––for instance, the distance from Halifax contributes to 25% of the predicted value. The Comparable Sales Application is aptly named and provides five or six actual property sales that share attributes with the property being assessed. Wu noted that this allows for an intuitive comparison between the predicted and the market value for the property owner, and also enables errors with the algorithm to be flagged within PVSC.
To solidify the viability of the approach, Gillis asked an experienced assessor to conduct internal audits to ensure the machine learning results were compliant with the IAAO statistical standards and to compare them with PVSC’s traditional approach to valuation. After reviewing the results, the internal auditor commented to Gillis that there are “not many issues in meeting the standards”. Acknowledging that any method for prediction will have some errors, the machine learning method faces the same challenges with outliers as other approaches and may even result in fewer errors. Overall, the whole process is much more efficient––it’s a time saver. After receiving this support for the approach, Gillis, Wu, and Buchanan pushed for PVSC to start using the machine learning approach in property assessment.
Developing a Machine Learning Strategy
Buchanan and Gillis laid out four viable options for incorporating machine learning into PVSC’s business model:
1) Continue assessment without machine learning,
2) Use machine learning to predict assessment values within PVSC,
3) Offer services to other jurisdictions, within the limitations of a not-for-profit organization, and
4) Create a subsidiary of PVSC and a for-profit structure.
Let’s take a closer look at each.1. Continue services without machine learning:
As a municipally funded not-for-profit, Gillis knew that focusing on delivering quality property assessments for municipalities, without any drastic innovation, would be the safest business model for PVSC. As a non-profit, PVSC currently has an annual budget of $17 million and faces no competition.
Continuing with the status quo would avoid the potential for internal conflicts. Gillis could reinstate the multiple regression analysis project and the 18-month investment would not be lost. If Gillis were to implement machine learning in PVSC’s assessments, the skills required to be an assessor would likely change. Buchanan noted that the new skill set would focus on “data collection, client relationships, value defense, and market expertise.” Gillis believes that many assessors would be able to transition into these roles, but others would find the new skillset difficult or draining, and altogether fewer assessors may be needed. Implementing regression analysis instead of machine learning might be a reasonable stepping-stone toward a more advanced approach for assessors and is currently accepted by the industry. However, if they did not pursue machine learning Gillis feared PVSC may be “subsumed by private sector organizations” who will develop the technology to offer quick, cheap, and accurate appraisals. 2. Use machine learning to predict assessment values within PVSC:
When considering where to introduce machine learning in the assessment process, Gillis, Wu, and Buchanan agreed that property value prediction should be the focus. Buchanan commented that officially altering the assessment approach, as opposed to adding peripheral tools such as “customer chat bots”, would be “the greatest risk but also the greatest opportunity for reward.” Designing a new tool to conduct the assessment may require a skill change amongst assessors and additional data science skills. A machine learning approach may also cause challenges for assessors defending values during the appeal process and is not yet recognized as an acceptable methodology by the industry. 3. Offer services to other jurisdictions, within the limitations of PVSC as a not-for-profit:
Since Nova Scotian municipalities fund PVSC, the organization may only allocate funds to projects which maintain and improve services for the municipalities. Offering services externally as a not-for-profit would permit projects to be legally undertaken on a cost recovery basis with the objective, “to improve tools and services at PVSC to better serve Nova Scotian municipalities.” This strategy would allow PVSC to explore lines of service options in external jurisdictions without altering its current not-for-profit status.
Based on the large number of service requests at conferences, Gillis felt that there were three opportunities for lines of service: a) offering consulting services on how to build and maintain models and how to implement machine learning as a methodology b) building models and licensing their use, or c) building and maintaining models as a fully outsourced provider. Gillis considered partnering with the interested Canadian assessment jurisdiction to test PVSC’s model in a more active market. This would prove the approach in a different market and be a valuable learning opportunity; however, Gillis was unsure how much knowledge could be transferred without compromising intellectual property. This project requires PVSC to build and license a model to the jurisdiction (line of service b). However, more knowledge transfer may be required for the assessment jurisdiction to maintain the model. Further involvement, such as intellectual property transfer, may not be in PVSC’s best interest and would go beyond the required improvement mandate. 4. Create a subsidiary of PVSC with a for-profit structure:
As demand for access to their knowledge increased, Gillis considered developing services to generate revenue. Seeing the opportunity for the corporation to become a profitable venture, Gillis felt that there was “significant risk in going too slow.” However, Gillis knew that the team lacked the required international law, tax, and finance expertise to advise on a global scale. To pursue this strategy, Gillis needed to attract skills specific to serving international clients in the property assessment field.
As an additional impediment, expanding services and generating a profit would jeopardize PVSC’s not-for-profit status and could also increase the liability to the municipalities that currently fund PVSC. To delineate liabilities and the associated revenue streams, Gillis could create a subsidiary, which the Province indicated would require a change to PVSC’s legislation. Changing legislation takes time and there are many organizations and competing interests at play that influence what requests for legislation make their way to the legislature. Gillis acknowledged that a potential competitor could emerge between now and when legislation is eventually passed.
Gillis needed to weigh her options and assess the strategic challenges. Would incorporating AI be the best approach? What would the potential outcomes be for each option?
In the end, she decided on option #X. Today, PVSC is…..
[This article has been reprinted, with permission, from Rotman Management, the magazine of the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management]