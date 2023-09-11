Compassion in business: Why it matters and how to practice it





For decades upon decades, most companies’ primary focus has been on making money. Indeed, a company must generate revenue or it will cease to exist. I’ve heard it described that money is to a company what red blood cells are to the human body – necessary for survival. But sometimes this focus on money turns into an end in itself. If making money becomes the myopic focus of a company, this may lead to the neglect of things both close and peripheral such as values, purpose, customers, stakeholders, employees, etc.



In business discussions, a dichotomy has surfaced between making money and being responsible for concerns beyond making money. Today, the idea that a company can only do well or do good is being questioned. Times are changing, and matters such as compassion, empathy, and mindfulness are emerging as important considerations for businesses to survive and thrive. With this, myriad companies are evolving to incorporate compassion into their company culture.





Why compassion matters in business



Diversity – Our world is more globally connected than ever before. We are interacting and working with more diverse groups of people, from all over the world, and from many different walks of life. Engaging with people that are different from us in a constructive way requires compassion. Compassion and diversity also help companies consider a broader group of stakeholders.

Compassion is a practice

Manage stress – Regular stress is taxing on our body, mind, and soul; high amounts of stress can be exceptionally exhausting. Especially in high-stress industries, it is imperative to find ways of coping – exercising, cultivating hobbies, eating healthfully, meditating, spending time with others (family, friends, pets, groups), or using small breaks during the day to breathe, stretch, or take a walk.

I’ve had the honor of working on a book with my colleagues, “Integrating Compassion into the Financial Services Industry,” set to be published this year. The book focuses on compassion in the global financial sector – a pressure-filled, high-stakes, and historically cut-throat industry. But in all industries, especially high-stress ones, practicing compassion can have a compelling impact on employee retention and satisfaction, cohesion within teams, innovation, and increased revenues.So, what does compassion look like in business? Compassion is empathy in action. It is not just a shared feeling with a person or community; it is acting with consideration, care, and relational understanding to come together and help alleviate distress or solve a problem. Compassion is an important ingredient in interpersonal connections, and as workplaces evolve and adapt, it is just as important in professional relations as well. Through practice, it may allow the reframing of failures as learning experiences, improve life-work balance, give focus to professional development, and encourage a sense of community within the organization.It is commonly assumed that companies focus on one thing only – driving revenue. But in fact, many leaders and companies find that compassion and mindfulness can actually help drive higher revenue, especially as topics like corporate social responsibility have become important to a greater number of stakeholders. Younger generations especially have a sharper focus on buying from, working at, and supporting companies that treat their employees well, give back to the community, and make a positive impact on the environment.Many studies have shown that compassion in business has numerous benefits. Here are just a few:Compassion is a skill, and it takes practice. Some people have a more compassionate nature. For others, this is something they must work harder at. No matter, acknowledging where you are and understanding that you can improve are key to developing compassion. Here are some practices anyone can implement to be more compassionate in the workplace (or anywhere else):Embracing and fostering a compassionate workplace will benefit the company leaders, the employees, and other important stakeholders. A compassionate mindset drives more contemplative decision making that not only positively impacts business in general, but also benefits the financial services industry specifically. In our increasingly connected (and disconnected) global environment, practicing compassion might just be the conduit to thriving business and productive interconnected relationships.

