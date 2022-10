Prosus, the Dutch-listed global consumer and technology investor, has terminated its agreement to buy India's BillDesk, ending a deal worth $4.7 billion. Google yesterday announced a list of 20 startups with women founders or co-founders for the first batch of an accelerator programme in India, specifically aimed at encouraging women entrepreneurs. And Svante Pääbo, a Swedish geneticist is this year's winner of the Nobel Prize for medicine