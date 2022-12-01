Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Brian Stafford at Diligent on tech for the modern board's complex challenges, and plans in India

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
8 Listen ins
 

In this episode, Brian Stafford, CEO of Diligent Corp., talks about how the modern corporate board's mandate has become much more complex and different from the traditional mandate of helping the chief executive to maximise shareholder value. Board members, often outlast CEOs and must take a longer-term view of their companies' futures, he says. Technology, such as the software offered by Diligent, can be useful. Stafford also talks about developing more of that software out of the company's growing office in Bengaluru

