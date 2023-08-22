To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Firstcry, Softbank and the IPO resurgence

Firstcry, Softbank and the IPO resurgence

By Harichandan Arakali, Pankti Mehta Kadakia,Nasrin Sultana, Samar Srivastava
156 Listen ins
 

According to the Economic Times, Softbank has sold stake in ecommerce platform Firstcry to three Indian family offices, worth Rs435 crore. Firstcry, an online store dealing in baby products across categories, has raised close to a billion dollars in funding, and was valued at $2.7 billion post money, as of April 2023. It is expected go public next year. Forbes India's market trackers, Nasrin Sultana and Samar Srivastava, join us on ToThePoint today, to decode what Softbank's strategy is here, the comeback of the IPO cycle, and how retail investors should read into this phase

Karthee Madasamy, MFV Partners_SM

Deep Tech India: Karthee Madasamy on the role of the 'forcing function' in deep tech startups' success

Aug 22, 2023
Mobile phones

2 billion phones made in India: Why this is a big deal

Aug 21, 2023
Arun Raghavan_SM

Startup Fridays S4 Ep18: Arun Raghavan on journey from accidental investor to $40 mln fund at Arali

Aug 18, 2023
Ola Electric_SM

Can Ola Electric launch the 'world's most successful e-motorbike' yet?

Aug 18, 2023
Sateesh Andra_ Endiya Partners_SM

Deep Tech India: Sateesh Andra on whether, after SaaS, deep tech can find its playbook

Aug 17, 2023
Ticket_SM

The World Cup ticket chaos

Aug 17, 2023
See More