Firstcry, Softbank and the IPO resurgence

According to the Economic Times, Softbank has sold stake in ecommerce platform Firstcry to three Indian family offices, worth Rs435 crore. Firstcry, an online store dealing in baby products across categories, has raised close to a billion dollars in funding, and was valued at $2.7 billion post money, as of April 2023. It is expected go public next year. Forbes India's market trackers, Nasrin Sultana and Samar Srivastava, join us on ToThePoint today, to decode what Softbank's strategy is here, the comeback of the IPO cycle, and how retail investors should read into this phase