Raju Kendre’s Eklavya India has helped 300 students from remote areas to gain admission into noted universities

Raju Kendre, 28

Founder and CEO, Eklavya India



Ten years ago at 18, when Raju Kendre, the son of farmer parents, arrived in Pune to pursue his graduation, he had no one to guide him, nor could he figure out the finances for continuing to stay in the ‘big city’. In three months, he returned to his village in Buldhana district in Maharashtra, transferring his admission to distance education.



Alongside his studies, he went to work with an NGO in the Melghat region, where he not only gained insights into grassroots work but also a strengthened resolve to work for tribal communities. After a master’s at the Tata Institute of Social Studies (TISS), Tuljapur, a fellowship from the chief minister’s office took him to Yavatmal where he started teaching in a college. There, in 2017, he also started mentoring students, and his organisation Eklavya India, an initiative promoting higher education and enabling grassroots leadership of first-generation learners, was born.





