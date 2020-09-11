Euro Foods: A makeover to the Indian Snack and Culture

Founding members: (From left to right) Mahesh Mavani, Jayanti Sanspara, Manhar Sanspara, Dinesh Sanspara.
Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd
., which is more like a closely knit family is a firm believer of this quote. They come from a strong belief system that ambition is nothing without hard work and hustle.
Their mission to bring back our food and culture, with an automated manufacturing set up, with no manual intervention is a big game changer in the space. Euro India Fresh foods, took it a step further by ensuring stringent quality assurance and quality control measures right from raw materials purchased to the final product. Each of which were strong measures to bring back our culture through food but at the same time retain its quality.
Driven by their mission, along with the zeal of the founders and with sheer diligence of the entire team we have seen this dream come to fruition. Since its production debut in 2012, Euro has grown 10 folds in terms of the size of the team, the production capacity and overall turnover. The icing on the cake and a great validation of their collective efforts was the National Stock Exchange listing of Euro.
The produce:
Euro
’s range of products includes a wide range of chips, Indian namkeens to beverages and bakery products. With a manufacturing capacity of 40 Tonnes snacks per day and 25000 Lts beverages per day, Euro is on the road to a commendable growth trajectory.
They believe that their unique value proposition lies in the ascertainment to only work with the best quality Indian grown produce. Besides their goal of complete dominance in the packaged food space, they also believe that the abundance of prime quality raw materials in India should be promoted. Through any existing or new ranges of products, Euro India believes in highlighting their deeply rooted culture through their food and beverages.
With an existing market space in the western states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Euro is now diversifying its market share to certain parts of the southern states of Goa and Karnataka,with a specific focus on the general trade market and institutional sales.
A step into the future:
Euro
, apart from standalone stores have now moved into franchising and have sold over 22 franchises in Mumbai.
As a step closer to establishing Euro in the FMCG sector, Euro has been relentlessly working on expanding their global footprint and have successfully established a presence in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Taiwan, South Africa, Kuwait, Canada, Qatar, UK and the USA. The next frontier to cover in an attempt to strengthen their exports is a foray into the GCC’s and the European Markets,
Furthermore, the Euro family is halfway through in their attempt to develop a dedicated food park, standing strong on a 28 acre land in Chikhli, Gujarat. The project is built on the collective dream of the Euro family to have their customers unite under a single roof and share the love and enthusiasm for premium quality food. Achieving the complete fulfilment of this project would take them a step closer into emerging markets like HORECA and Modern Trade.
Next-Gen Directors : (From left to right) Sahil Sanspara, Dipesh Sanspara, Mihir Sanspara, Miren Sanspara.
Corporate Profile:
Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd, a part of JR Group of Companies, although registered in 2009 commenced full commercial operations only in 2012. Guided by a strong value system and principles laid down by Late Shri. Jivanbhai Raghavjibhai Sanspara, the brand is now on its road to cementing its foothold in the FMCG Sector.
Both Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd, as well as the JR Group, are now lead with the zeal and vision of Mr. Manhar J.Sanspara, Mr. Dinesh J.Sanspara, Mr. Jayanti J. Sanspara, Mr. Mahesh V. Mavani and Mr. Dipesh D. Sanspara.
Our journey so far has been nothing but fulfilling, and we want to continue forward in the same stride with more fires burning in our hearts and more tricks up our sleeves. Until then, we hope to receive the same love in the future as we have till now and we hope to continue delighting your taste buds.
- Mr. Manhar J. Sanspara
