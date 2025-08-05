From vision to vanguard: How Dr. Prakash Duraisamy's ICCCNT became Asia's largest STEM conference

In a world teeming with tech summits and academic gatherings, few manage to create lasting institutional value. Even fewer grow into global movements. The IEEE International Conference on Computing, Communication and Networking Technologies (ICCCNT) is that rare exception.

Launched in 2008 with a bold dream and quiet determination, ICCCNT has, over 16 years, blossomed into Asia’s largest STEM research platform. The 2025 edition marked a historic milestone, drawing over 10,000 research paper submissions from 99 countries—a scale that rivals the largest global research summits today.

At the heart of this phenomenal growth is a name that commands deep respect in academic and innovation circles: Dr. Prakash Duraisamy.

The Visionary Behind the Momentum

A deeply respected academic and strategist, Dr. Prakash Duraisamy envisioned ICCCNT not as an annual conference but as a catalyst for global collaboration, innovation, and research democratization.