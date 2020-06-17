International Loops offers worldwide exposure through exclusive advertising campaigns

The future of social media advertising is in exclusive advertising campaigns. As people spend more and more time on social media, and with influencer marketing predicted to become a $10 billion industry by the end of 2020, audience acquisition companies are looking into creating opportunities for people and brands to tap into the audiences of celebrities. International Loops is leading the industry with their strategically designed 'Exclusive Advertising Campaigns' that offer new audiences, worldwide exposure, instant social proof, and rapid brand growth.

International Loops has created a more than fair system for clients who seek their services. These campaigns are designed to deliver results that are 10x better than that of typical brand deals and only for a fraction of the price. International Loops acts as the network that connects with celebrities to host campaigns, similar to how TV networks host commercials. The company prices the campaigns based on the celebrity’s number of followers and the average engagement they get for their posts. This is similar to how pricing for a commercial is based on the average number of viewers and traffic.

This method of social media audience acquisition has proven to be far more effective and affordable than typical influencer marketing methods. International Loops continues to stay ahead of the curve and innovate online advertising by making use of social media metrics. This is in direct contrast to the many come-and-go giveaway companies and third party brokers in the industry who price gauge their services.

By harnessing the power and influence that celebrities have over their audience on social media, the company has packaged advertising campaigns that can be used by a wide range of clients. These include individuals, businesses, brands, and movements. International Loops believes that its services can benefit everyone on social media, whether they have a product to sell, service to offer, or talent to showcase. The company guarantees that their Exclusive Advertising Campaigns will give clients the ability to establish themselves with the social presence of notable household names. International Loops’ products are also for people and companies who are offering these services to their own clients as a way to help them generate another stream of income for themselves.

Over the past five years, International Loops has become the longest-running giveaway campaign host in the industry. Since its founding in 2015, International Loops has built a brand on transparency. With a strategic team of partners who recruit some of the biggest celebrities, social media influencers, and an experienced team of digital marketers and salespeople, the company sets honest expectations and delivers on real results. The team also now has a collective global reach of 500 million followers between their strategic partners worldwide. Combining these assets, industry experience, and an understanding of client needs ensures every client achieves their goals.