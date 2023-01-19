Looking for a property?

Realty investment remains the most preferred and lucrative form of investment amongst Indians. With strong market hold and the possibility of a stable price appreciation in the long run have always rated high amongst the other investment modes.
As per a survey report from Anarock, 59% respondents voted for real estate as the best investment option in the present scenario, followed by 28% respondents who consider stock market as the best option amongst all asset classes for investment.
Sometimes a trigger, lights the fire. Akshay Tritya did it to gold. It’s now time for real estate!
The buzz is all around and is the talk of the town! And real estate aficionados are bullish.The Big $Billion Property Sale – a fitting tribute to Republic Day with Special 26
The four-day Big Billion Dollar Property Sale in association with Times of India and strategic partner Anarock is one of its kind exhibitions that has M3M-a company which has transformed the skyline of Delhi NCR and Smartworld- a company that created headlines in its debut year offering a wide spectrum of real estate asset classes from plotted development, SCOs, offices, retail, residences and more! The four-day-sale from 21st to 24th January is touted to be the biggest opportunity of real estate.
It is estimated that the Big Billion Dollar Property Sale will have a huge footfall as the response has been stupendous. Afterall, the offer of Special 26 is very lucrative. Pay just 26% and own a property, 26% discount, 26 months lease guarantee and 26 months free maintenance are just a few of the attractions of the festival. Every booking is complimented with confirmed gifts - international trips, luxury goods and the buyer stands a big chance of winning a luxury car too.Never before has real estate had it so big50 featured properties:
Ready to move in & under construction -- Residential, SCOs, Retail, Lofts, Plotted DevelopmentsPocket friendly:
From ₹35 lacs for an SCO, to plots starting at ₹2.5 crNew Launches:
7 New launches lined up Premium locations-
MG Road, Dwarka Expressway, Golf Course Road Extn, Southern Peripheral Road and Northern Peripheral RegionA fabulous portfolio projects
For those who don’t want to leave Delhi and yet want the premium living of Gurugram, the Big Billion Dollar Property Sale offers fabulous deals just Zero kms from Delhi at Smart City, Delhi Airport. Both Smartworld and M3M have residential, offices and retail; and each project has its unique USPs. The growing interest in this cluster is maximum for its closeness to Delhi, its proximity to major landmarks, 7 mins from IGI Airport, and 3 mins from Asia's Largest Convention & Exhibition Centre – IICC. The location also has the added advantage of healthcare, schools etc. in the close vicinity. Smartworld One DXP, M3M Capital, M3M Capital Walk and Smartworld One DXP Street
For those who like waking up to the sound of birds and a view of lush greenery, M3M Antalya Hills project offers 2.5 BHK & 3.5 BHK Luxury Floors with private terrace & private space in Sector-79, Gurugram.
In addition, Smartworld offers its two unique concepts of living: Luxury of low rise and lifestyle of a high rise. These floors come with a special My Space- a private space on the terrace and a special space on the lower ground floor for – Me Time. The club at both Smartworld Orchard, located at the prime Golf Course Road Extn at Sector 61- opp Grand Hyatt is truly world class; so much so for Smartworld Gems at New Gurugram.
For business venturers looking to unlock lucrative property investments in the commercial space, M3M Jewel, M3M Paragon57, M3M Route65, M3M Capitalwalk, M3M 114 Market & Smartworld’s One Dxp Street and Smartworld Orchard Street are the finest asset classes to invest in for great appreciation.
There are also M3M SkyLofts for those who believe in high impact, compact living.
Lucrative opportunities to own a plot are also there for the buyers who are looking to invest in land.
This January 21st to 24th reserve your date, time for the Big Billion Dollar Property Sale. Heavy footfall expected. Best is to pre-register on www.toibigbillionpropertysale.co.in
In association with The Times of India, M3M & Smartworld Big Billion Dollar property sale is on for only 4 days. January 21st to January 24th at Orana Conventions, Sector 64, Gurgaon so, mark your calendars!
Since this unique Property sale has a slew of offers and also promises an eventful day full of entertainment with many stars performing, delectable f&b treats and even a kids amusement area to keep kids busy and engaged while you buy your dream property.
To know more about the exciting offers, visit www.toibigbillionpropertysale.co.inThe pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.
Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.