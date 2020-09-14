  1. Home
Meet 'The Boss of Bali' Jason Fong: The man behind the luxury of Bali

It's better to see Bali once than to hear about it from others a thousand times

BRAND CONNECT
Published: Sep 14, 2020
Updated: Sep 14, 2020 07:25:55 PM IST

It’s Jason Fong’s view that “It’s better to see Bali once than to hear about it from others a thousand times,” so he has spent a career in becoming the subject matter specialist and the “go-to guy” for all Bali tourism operators whilst connecting clients, celebrities, and social influencers to his world famous Instagram page, The Boss of Bali.

Fong is from Sydney, Australia and was born on September 26, 1978. After working his craft the head of international markets for Australia’s leading e-commerce company he found his calling in the field of travel and hospitality as a leading luxury travel experts at Australia’s fastest growing online travel company as the partnerships and contracting manager. The company is at the forefront of the online travel industry which creates instant demand for Luxury hotels across the world. Fong now has dedicated his life towards growing the travel culture for Bali and inspiring people to visit “the islands of the gods.”

