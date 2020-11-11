Monica Uberoi: Creating Modern Spaces with a Blend of Tradition

Classic forms of art have always been a significant part of planning and design in India. Right from the Indus Valley Civilization to the Colonial era, the country's architecture has been created with a mix of inspiration from different foreign elements to our very own ethos. So, what new is being brought to the table then? Monica Uberoi, with her team of architects and interior designers, is crafting comprehensive projects that truly reflect her sensibilities towards society, culture and environment. Under the umbrella of her firm SPACES, she is creating designs that embody a modern outlook with a traditional undertone. She believes that a building and its interiors should reflect the owner's personality. Accordingly, her designs are a perfect blend of classical concepts and innovative ideas tailor-made for the modern era. As Principal Architect of SPACES, she leads a group of architects, interior designers, engineers and Vaastu experts who collaborate and coordinate, taking projects from concept to completion. Starting with master planning, strategies are formed to optimize every part of the layout. Architectural design includes drawings and 3D views that help with visualization. Interior design embraces elements like false ceiling, wall décor, fixed and movable furniture, kitchen & wardrobe details, lighting design, soft furnishings, material survey & sourcing and colour mood boards. These are integrated with the original impression, devising a virtual walkthrough before execution. Renovation and Vaastu services allow her to swap the inconsistent aspects for the seamless ones. Her motto - "Make it simple but significant" is evident in every assignment delivered. The work echoes a simple yet sophisticated appeal. Monica has time and again been lauded for her exceptional work and outstanding professional contribution. As a woman of substance, she has clearly demonstrated the distinctive qualities which a leader should possess. She has been celebrated as one of the country's change-makers, pouring incredible potential among women entrepreneurs. Following an exemplary rise, SPACES was awarded the title for "The Best Interior Design Firm in Delhi" at the Praxis Media Awards in March 2020. For her own contributions, she was amongst the top nominees for 'The Women Leadership Awards' on International Women's Day 2020. Monica has always trod the path of creativity, and as a child, she knew she wanted to ultimately pursue architecture. As she began her journey in this field, her parents only had one piece of advice, "strive for excellence in whatever you do." These words became ingrained in her mind at a young age. To this day, her creations reflect an unwavering commitment to excellence and a passion for perfection. To study the various forms of architecture and design, Monica travelled around the globe, from Mahabalipuram to New York. Her extensive travels inspired her to create designs that act as a bridge between the dated embellishments on the ancient temples and the modern construction of gravity-defying skyscrapers. Having lived in Germany for an extended period, she has explored Europe and studied the Roman, Gothic, Byzantine, Baroque and Renaissance Architecture, pieces of which now reflect in her work as a designer. Her constant effort to bring together the past with the future is what sets a riveting standard for creators all around. Today, she is an active and prominent member of the Indian Council of Architecture and an associate member of the Association of Scientific Vaastu Experts. Apart from this, Monica frequently participates in lectures and forums across various design institutes in India. Her insight and perception are much revered in the industry. She has also served as guest faculty in many Architecture and Design colleges in Delhi. She has been an eminent jury member in different competitions, including the ACETECH Design Exhibition at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, in 2018 and 2019. Before SPACES was born, Monica worked as a consultant architect for reputed organizations like Kothari Associates, New Delhi and Satnam Namita Associates, Chandigarh. There she worked on prestigious projects like The Naval Academy-Kochi; C-Dot Campus, New Delhi; Max Hospital-Saket, New Delhi; Welham Girls School, Dehradun; and PGI Medical Institute, Chandigarh, to name a few. After gaining relevant experience, she broke out of the routine to bring SPACES to life where her creativity and deep understanding of the human psyche were given room to stay and expand. She has proved her mettle time and again and holds a reputation that precedes herself till date. As a Vaastu expert, Monica firmly believes that the forces of nature should govern the construction and design principles. Her belief that healthy buildings inhabit healthy humans encourages her to build self-sustainable smart buildings. All buildings and interiors are curated to function in harmony with the environment. Sun direction, building orientation, indoor and outdoor environment are some of her designs' guiding principles. As an architect, you design for the present, with an awareness of the past, for a future which is essentially unknown." – Norman Foster Be it a home, office, or a hotel, Monica has followed this statement cascading the past, present and future to hold them all together in the form of a persistent structure. Forming her own style with equal subtlety and vibrancy, she adds her take to the traditional approach for a contemporary charm. With changing times by her side, she plans for much-accelerated growth and adaption in the industry as it goes forward.