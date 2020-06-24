ROOMAIF invests in a long-term partnership with Future Champs

ROOMAIF has recently signed a partnership with Future Champs to change lives and be an important part of the global health and fitness movement planned by the Future champs Visionaries Jeremy Bean & Scott Patrick Farrell. Based in Germany, ROOMAIF is associated with professional Combat Sports in different capacities since its inception. Other than providing prime quality global brand apparel, equipment for the professional boxers, ROOMAIF is also actively sponsoring several Boxing Events. Their vision is to help sponsor and promote future talents of Combat Sports across the globe. ROOMAIF are at the vanguard of Boxing with its Quality Boxing Apparel and Equipment. Being a physical contact Sport, Boxing can be dangerous. Therefore, having the right apparel and Equipment is vital to keep the Sport safe. Expanding from their core business of manufacturing ROOMAIF has sponsored a chain of Boxing programs scheduled to be held in 2020. These include Global Boxing Stars fighters, who were scheduled to fight in the USA at Maddison Square Garden, New York. The WBC world title eliminator between Sakaria Lukas (ROOMAIF/GBS) and Jessie Magdaleno (Top Rank). Aged 36, the Namibian Sakaria Lukas has an overwhelming record of 23-0-0 with 16 knockout wins. At 28, Jessie Magdaleno is 8 years younger than Sakaria Lukas. Defeating elite boxers like Erik Ruiz, Noninto Donaire, Rafael Rivera, Rico Ramos, Rey Perez, and Roberto Castaneda, proving him to be the favorite for this bout. The fight between Sakaria Lukas and Jessie Magdaleno was scheduled to be held in March 2020. Although the sponsors, rival boxers, and media were ready, the match had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. At first, there was some hope that the match would continue without any audience. But that too was then cancelled as the New York Governor declared a total shutdown of the city. Lukas was disappointed by this unexpected cancellation of the fight. “Lukas was in the best shape of his life and had been through an intensive training camp to prepare him for the biggest fight of his career so far” added manager Scott Farrell. History would have been made, if the fight had gone ahead as planned on March 14th, 2020, Lukas would have been the first Namibian to fight in Maddison Square Garden, New York. Scott Patrick Farrell, the Botswana based International Boxing Manager & Promoter, is working with Top Rank, Las Vegas to reschedule a world title eliminator for Lukas. It is not known if the opponent will still be Magdaleno? Global Boxing Stars is the management team behind Lukas. They also represent boxing legends like Senator Manny Pacquiao through the internationally reputed boxing matchmaker Sean Gibbons, President of MP Promotions. Peter Hoffman, the director of ROOMAIF is also the official sponsor of Sakaria Desert Storm Lukas and plays a key role in world class boxing across the globe. Jessie Magdaleno in June did fight against Dominican Boxer Yenifel Vicente, on the new Top Rank studio show with no audience. This fight was offered to Lukas, however due to the travel ban, team Desert Storm were unable to accept the fight. Magdaleno did win the fight against Yenifel Vicente but looked sloppy and was lucky to get the decision. “I would have knocked him out within three rounds” stated Sakaria Lukas, who watched the fight on ESPN. Scott Farrell CEO of Global Boxing Stars the management team of Sakaria had this to say “Sakaria would have stopped Magdaleno, I have no doubt about it. He looked sloppy and was lucky to get the win. I will have a fight for Sakaria confirmed soon for July/August in Las Vegas. After that I will be making my case for Sakaria to fight Magdaleno in October for the WBC number one spot or perhaps even a world title”. ROOMAIF is also sponsoring several other Boxing Bouts in Botswana, Namibia, and Zimbabwe in 2020/21. Kagiso Bagwasi will fight for the national title in Botswana. ROOMAIF is also sponsoring three commonwealth medalists in Namibia: Jonas Matheus in the Bantamweight division, Lazarus Shaningwa in the lightweight division, and Matias Hamunyela in the light flyweight division. In Zimbabwe, ROOMAIF is backing Paulus "The Rock" Ambunda in the featherweight division. The partnership between Future Champs and ROOMAIF will take sports further in South Africa and then across the continent. The involvement of Sir Richard Branson in promoting Future champs, shares a joint vision with directors Jeremy Bean & Scott Farrell to have over one million people in these gyms over the next ten years. New gyms and projects will be opened throughout the country over the next few months and a global online platform for the development of Boxing to help and educate and introduce people to the Sport. “South Africa is a country that is under resourced and the project with Future Champs and ROOMAIF will help the more deprived areas and create new health and business opportunities. We want to help everyone we can, especially the children. South Africa has a high percentage of unemployment and crime, and the predominant HIV epidemic has added more adversity to people living here. Our joint vision is to help bring them into a structured and safe, healthy environment through our Future Champs’ movement and coaching. South Africa has an abundance of cases of (Gender Based Violence) against young girls. Our partnership with ROOMAIF will also encourage a safe environment for any women wanting to attend the gyms, thus providing fair and equal opportunities for all” Stated Co- founder Jeremy Bean.ROOMAIF current partnerships include Manny Pacquiao promotions, Global Boxing Stars and the new partnership with Future Champs, that also includes an alliance with Sir Richard Branson is another positive step towards nurturing boxers from the grassroots level into potential world champions of the future. Several other noted Sports personalities from Boxing and MMA are also lined up to be involved in this project. The Future Champs methodology is divided into 3 key pillars: Health, Development, and the confidence to succeed in life “I can, and I will “attitude. Coaches will be identified and trained to run the gyms for delivering these pillars for successful training and personal development. Youths in the age group from 6 to 18 years will be targeted for training with a special focus for the participation of girls to encourage developing their self-confidence, self-esteem, and self-defense. The dual focus will be given on both training and personal development. The gyms will be fully equipped with Training Equipment provided by ROOMAIF for a high standard of physical Training. All project settings will have a classroom where the kids can take part in their homework sessions and personal development programs. This will give the children the opportunity to be both champions in Sport, and to champion their own destiny for a changing South African society.