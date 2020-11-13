The synonym of versatility and a powerhouse of Talent

Born in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, Abhishek is married to Shriyam Bansal. The couple has three children, Kaamad (born in 2013), Arni & Arnima (twins born in 2015). He shares a passion for holistic, healthy living and well-being. Despite his numerous professional commitments and strong responsibilities of managing the group of companies, Abhishek relentlessly pursues certain hobbies which reflect upon his being. Being a religious and devoted person with a keen interest in reading religious scriptures, Abhishek recites the Ramcharit Manas by Tulsidas ji. He is an admirer of the works of Mr Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Mr Kumar Vishwas and he preaches his love for poetry by reading and reciting Hindi poetry to his family members, close friends, and colleagues. However, his interest and talent is not limited to reading and reciting poetry and religious scriptures. Abhishek takes interest in a diverse range of subjects such as physics, psychology and spirituality and is also currently writing a book on science and spirituality. He loves to keep fit and walking is his favourite way of keeping healthy and like a true Mumbaikar, he loves to take a walk by the sea at Marine Drive in Mumbai. Practising the fine art of meditation, spending quality time and travelling with family, Abhishek as an ideal parent to his three gems focuses on imbibing the right values in his kids. He loves providing motivational support to his colleagues, besides also being a loving husband to his wife Shriyam. Abhishek drew inspiration from Steve Jobs and his trademark is his speed. As an experienced professional, he has an enlightening piece of advice for all budding entrepreneurs, he says, “It is good to be intelligent, but even more so to be wise. Focus on wisdom, try to digest what you have achieved, and try to digest success.” Abhishek’s unending drive and passion speaks volumes about the beginning of his career as a trader at the tender age of 15. His drive and passion coupled with a rare knack of understanding of all sectors of the financial markets has led to Abans dealing in equity derivatives, currencies, and commodities across domestic as well as international markets with the group offering global financial services and solutions to clients across India, Dubai, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, United Kingdom, and Mauritius. It is a globally diversified organisation engaged in Investment Management, Trading, Broking, Gold Refining, Non-Banking Financial Services, Agricultural Trading, Pharmaceuticals Distribution, Software Development, and Real Estate Development. Under his stewardship, Abans Group has evolved multifold from being just a trading house to a quintessential diversified business group, providing expertise in Broking Services, Non-Banking Financial Dealings, Financial Services, Agri-Commodity Services, Warehousing, Realty & Infrastructure, Gold Dore Refinery & Manufacturing and Trading in Metal Products, Pharmaceuticals, Software Development, and Wealth Management. Abans has achieved exponential growth within a relatively short span of time and has now grown into a team of nearly 400 people, including professionals, dealers, and traders. It is also at the forefront of advocating and embracing the latest available technologies. Abhishek's belief that human beings are invaluable, technology is inevitable, and finance is the future, has also paved the path for Abans developing new and innovative Fintech products. He is also an authoritative figure on the Commodities and Derivatives Markets, and along with voicing his opinions in various business forums, he is also frequently quoted in prominent print and digital publications. In addition to his focus on business, the cause of the wider community is central to his vision. He has contributed to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan by lending support towards the cleaning up of villages in the Adeeng district of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh and simultaneously created employment opportunities for people in the village by employing local personnel. During the course of his extraordinary entrepreneurial career, Abhishek has been the recipient of numerous awards, accolades and recognitions. The Confederation of International Accreditation Commission conferred upon him the “Doctor of Excellence Honoris Causa” for his excellence in the field of Management in the year 2017. He is also an active contributor to the development of the commodities and derivatives markets in India. His business leadership and sound business acumen on various subjects has been recognised by several leading corporates and community organisations and he has been conferred with several prestigious awards