Vinay Singh's stimulating topshotlife redefines record label by nurturing young talents

Topshotlife is a big selfless vision of Vinay Singh, the founder of brand and a person who has knack to identify young and blooming talents and wants to give them a platform to grow and shine. The mission of his record label is to sign upcoming artists and provide them with the resources and collaborations to help release their music. Vinay Singh is a very ethical person and takes it to himself to educate artists on how to protect their intellectual property. And that is something most record labels do not practice. In Vinay’s own words, “We not only help release our artist’s music, we also prepare them for success”. Topshotlife is a universe of its own: respected, admired and valued by upcoming artists across the USA and globe.

Musicians and singers, who want to achieve maximum exposure and break into limelight, now have a place to call home. Topshotlife provides young artists a platform where they can express their creativity, nurture their talent, bring their ideas to life and so much more. Topshotlife brand is a collection of the tools and resources artists need to become major players in their respective fields; ranging from video production, collaborations, digital marketing and content strategy. Topshotlife was created in line with Vinay Singh’s belief that hard work and perseverance of real talent should never go unnoticed and should achieve the greatest success.

Topshotlife, a concept of Vinay Singh, is designed to help artists see their dreams as something that can be reached, as long as they apply themselves and stick to a routine. “We won't get anywhere if we don't have a solid routine to get new fans on a daily/weekly basis or perhaps to get you the needed media buzz”, said Vinay Singh. He continued, “Our goal is to build a buzz for our artists and ultimately solidify ourselves as a consistent resource and go to place for artist development and entertainment”.

When asked about the brainchild behind Topshotlife, Vinay Singh fondly smiled and said “The idea dawned on me after realizing how some of our local artists suffered greatly. They struggle for gaining maximum exposure for their voices to be heard, and not just to be heard but to be developed into big artist and great creators. So, I decided to build a reliable platform that will surpass their craving and desire for exposure. Right now, what you see is just the glimpse of the future that Topshotlife holds for us all in the entertainment industry”.

As of now, Topshotlife has been gaining momentum across the media. The label has already signed a bunch of upcoming talented artists. To name a few- Vamsi Kalakunta, Ravi Kumar, Shivam, Bishal, Param and Jenishma Sitaula. Vinay briefly described the current and future projects he is working on, “We are preparing for a new release with Vamzee’s track ‘Instagram Model’ and Telugu Music Video ‘Nightmare’ which will be out on June 4th, 2020. We are excited about our new release as this will be a new flavor to the Telugu music lovers and audience. The record label company past release Instagram model is now trending on TikTok with over 10K+ videos made by various Tiktokers and they will be releasing the music video of this song in July 2020.

Topshotlife team is a group of like-minded people passionate about artist development and boosting the entertainment industry. Manish Shirsikar, the AVP of Sales and Operations, primarily focuses on making artist connections, collaborations and market research; while Neha Tandon, the Creative Director (PR and marketing) manages public relations, contents for press release and digital marketing. at Topshotlife,

