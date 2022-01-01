German police shut down $1.3 billion illegal darknet firm
In a joint investigation with US authorities, German police have shut down the world's largest illegal darknet market and seized $25 million worth of bitcoin
By Shashank Bhardwaj
Image: Shutterstock
On April 5, German police announced that they had taken down the illegal Russian darknet marketplace Hydra in a joint investigation with the FBI, DEA, IRS Criminal Investigations, and Homeland Security Investigations in the United States.
Hydra, which was founded in 2015, supplied not just illegal drugs but also stolen credit card information, counterfeit currencies, and forged documents. According to officials, Hydra was one of the largest Russian cybercrime websites on the internet, with 17 million registered customer accounts and 19,000 registered seller accounts.
