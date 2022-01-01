PUMA takes its metaverse dream ahead by showcasing its new sneaker NFT collection

Image: Shutterstock

Sports goods giant PUMA unveiled its first-ever metaverse experience, dubbed 'Black Station,' during New York Fashion Week (NYFW) on September 7. According to the official press release, Black Station will become a 'dynamic destination to visit.' Through this initiative, PUMA users will be able to connect in an immersive and interactive way to enjoy the brand's NFTs. These will primarily include sporting goods. During New York Fashion Week, the experience is part of the sports brand's 'Futrograde' show.

PUMA confirmed that it would exhibit its virtual sneakers during the New York Fashion Week on September 13 in its Black Station metaverse. These will include 'Nitro NFRNO' and 'Nitro Fastroid.' PUMA's very own 3D spatial territory is known as the Black Station. It provided an opportunity for PUMA to showcase its most innovative designs. As a result, PUMA resurrected its website to commemorate its commitment to innovation.

With the help of a hyper-realistic digital lobby with three distinct portals, users can experience exclusive, never-before-seen sneakers from the moment they enter the Black Station. They can also get Nitropass to receive NFTs tied to physical products. These NFTs can be claimed once the Futrograde show in New York is wrapped up.

The first two of the three portals are now available. They unveil the Nitro NFRNO and Nitro Fastroid sneakers. These are associated with the brand's most recent NFT Nitropass mint. Customers who purchase a Nitropass will receive two NFTs. One of them is associated with physical products. The other is linked to a unique experience. The third portal provides access to the digital NYFW metaverse fashion show. Visitors can interact with the collection's pieces and watch a digital adaptation of the show.

PUMA's Chief Brand Officer, Adam Petrick, stated, 'Twenty years ago, Black Station was PUMA's home.' In a public statement, he said,

"Given the boundaries we are pushing from a product design and digital standpoint, we found it fitting to bring Black Station back as a new portal for digital exploration across fashion, sport performance, our heritage classics, and innovation."

PUMA is not the first to venture into the metaverse. Adidas announced three significant metaverse partnerships in November 2021. The partnerships were with Punk Comic, G Money, and Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC). In December 2021, Nike also announced the acquisition of RTFKT Studios. It is one of the most innovative fashion companies in Web3.

PUMA's Global Creative Director and Head of Innovation, Heiko Desens, stated that because of the benefits provided by the metaverse, PUMA's team of designers could work without limitations to create original designs as impressive as the actual products. According to him,

"Our team of designers took a lot of liberties when envisioning these footwear styles. We told them the sky's the limit. As a result, we were able to harness their creativity without the typical confines and limitations of our shoe production process."

Shashank is the founder at yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash