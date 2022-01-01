Spotify reportedly tests NFT galleries on musician profiles



DJ and producer Steve Aoki is part of the project that Spotify is working on, testing the integration of NFT galleries on the profiles of the musicians on its platform

Image: Jason Koerner / Getty Images via AFP



Spotify, a leading music platform, is reportedly testing the integration of NFT galleries on the profiles of the musicians on its platform. If the testing is successful, the NFTs would add to and enhance the overall user experience.



A company spokesperson confirmed that tests were a part of the "effort to improve artist and fan experiences". Spotify is conducting a test with a select number of users in the US on the platform’s Android app. Only two artists are part of this project currently—DJ and producer Steve Aoki and indie rock band The Wombats. Both these artists are known for their NFT adoption.

Users cannot directly purchase NFTs on the Spotify platform. Spotify doesn’t support any video or GIF format. It allows only static images without sounds. Users can read about the NFT on the Spotify platform, see an enlarged preview, and tap on the option to be redirected to the OpenSea page where the NFT can be purchased.





The spokesperson said that the NFT integration will not just pave ‘the way for broader experience’ but will also serve ‘as an important learning.’ Some of the Spotify users posted on Twitter that they had received the NFT-related survey from the streaming platform. Music Ally stated that Spotify isn’t taking any cut from the NFT sales during the trial.





NFTs are becoming a rage in the music industry, especially when the international artists cannot tour due to Covid-19 restrictions. Music artists are exploring NFTs like never before. The first artist to release a single as an NFT was Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda, and the first band to release an entire album as an NFT was Kings of Leon. Aoki garnered close to $3 million from minting two NFT pieces from the 11-piece collection, as per an estimate from Rolling Stone.





The writer is the founder at yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash