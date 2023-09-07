El Salvador Takes Initiative to Introduce Bitcoin Education in Schools by 2024

Photo Illustration by Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

In a pioneering move, El Salvador is gearing up to introduce Bitcoin education into its public school curriculum by 2024. Spearheaded by the Ministry of Education and backed by the non-profit organisation Mi Primer Bitcoin (MPB), also known as "My First Bitcoin," this visionary initiative aims to equip the nation's youth with the knowledge and skills necessary to embrace the digital currency revolution.El Salvador has been a trailblazer in adopting Bitcoin as a legal tender, and now it's taking its commitment to crypto education to the next level. The Ministry of Education is collaborating with MPB and Bitcoin Beach, a community-driven initiative in El Salvador, to integrate Bitcoin into the country's public school curriculum within the next three years.Students who complete the Bitcoin curriculum will be awarded a diploma, signifying their proficiency in Bitcoin-related concepts and applications. John Dennehy, the founder of Mi Primer Bitcoin, emphasised the program's crucial role in shaping the curriculum's content and direction.The journey toward Bitcoin enlightenment commences on September 7 with the launch of a pilot program. This inaugural phase will see 150 public school teachers from 75 institutions undergo comprehensive training to establish a solid foundation of Bitcoin knowledge. The aim is to equip educators with the necessary expertise to effectively teach their students about Bitcoin and its significance in the modern financial landscape.El Salvador's commitment to Bitcoin education aligns with its pioneering stance on crypto adoption. In June 2021, El Salvador became the first nation to embrace Bitcoin as legal tender, a historic move that captured global attention. The country's President, Nayib Bukele, has been a vocal proponent of crypto adoption and has initiated various initiatives to integrate Bitcoin into the nation's economy.John Dennehy sees the program as more than just an educational endeavour, as it's an opportunity for El Salvador to inspire the world regarding Bitcoin adoption and education. He believes that quality education is pivotal in ensuring that El Salvador's pioneering example sets a positive precedent for the global adoption of digital currencies.As El Salvador paves the way for Bitcoin literacy in its schools, it could inspire other nations to follow suit, accelerating the global understanding and acceptance of cryptos. The world eagerly observes El Salvador's progress as it takes a noteworthy stride towards a Bitcoin-savvy future.