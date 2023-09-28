Namaste Web3 Indore discusses how India is gearing up to ride the Web3 wave





CoinDCX in partnership with Forbes India hosted the seventh chapter of Namaste Web3 in Indore on Saturday, 23rd September. It is a flagship Web3 education initiative that empowers Indians with crypto knowledge. The theme "Are You Prepared to Ride the Web3 Wave?" was a deep dive into the world of Web3, discussing its vast opportunities, usability, and challenges in the Indian context.



Namaste Web3 Indore was attended by P Narahari, secretary and commissioner, department of micro, small & medium enterprises (MSME) industries, Government of Madhya Pradesh, Pushyamitra Bhargav, mayor, Nagar Nigam Indore, and Sumit Gupta, co-founder, CoinDCX and more than 250 tech enthusiasts.

Delivering a keynote at the event, Narahari said, "With a growing community of budding entrepreneurs and tech-savvy talents, Indore possesses the essential ingredients to become a global Web3 powerhouse. The Government of Madhya Pradesh is committed to nurture the talent and empower our youth with the necessary supportive ecosystem. Towards this, we have initiated a series of initiatives, offer access to resources and support in terms of infrastructure and incentives".





In a special address, Bhargav stated, "As the Mayor of Indore, I am wholeheartedly dedicated to nurturing and empowering our city's youth, positioning Indore as a genuine epicentre of innovation and excellence within the domains of Emerging Tech and Web3. Education serves as the cornerstone of building a robust and vibrant community, and events like Namaste Web3 play a critical role in supporting and nurturing this ecosystem. They provide a valuable platform for our matured talent to learn, network, and excel, further propelling our city into the forefront of technological advancement."





Manisha Gupta, editor- commodities and currencies for CNBC-TV18, engaged with the Gupta of CoinDCX, in a fireside chat on 'Entrepreneurship in the Web3 Era', where he explored the key aspects of entrepreneurship in the evolving digital landscape. "I understand the city's spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation. It's a place that has shaped my entrepreneurship journey”, he said. "I am proud to witness young entrepreneurs from my hometown city gearing up to become the next generation of Web3 pioneers. I am confident the city holds the potential to evolve into the 'Web3 Silicon Valley',” he added.





A panel discussion on 'Web3 and Entrepreneurship' featured distinguished speakers such as Dilip Chenoy, chairman, Bharat Web3 Association; Koushik Bhargav Muthe, co-founder and CTO, Zoth.io; and, Ankush Tiwari, co-founder, Zblocks.





The event concluded with a panel discussion on 'The Tokenization of Real World Assets (RWA)'. The panel comprised speakers from the industry, Rohit Khandelwal, co-founder, Coin Gabbar; Ashish Anand, co-founder & CEO, Bru.Finance and founder of Whrrl; Ravikant Agarwal, director of growth, Polygon joined in virtually; Aritra Sarkhel, director and founding team, ANQ; Pranav Maheshwari, Sr. Solutions Architect at Edge & Node and Pranav Pagaria, vice-president, Finance Strategy and Tax, CoinDCX.





Namaste Web3 Indore celebrated the contributions of entrepreneurs and founders from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities to India's thriving startup ecosystem. It showcased the potential of the millennial workforce in driving the growth of 'New India' with their boundless aspirations and unwavering commitment.





The writer is the founder at yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash