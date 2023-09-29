To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Innovation
  4. Ultraviolette: Racing into global markets with F77

Ultraviolette: Racing into global markets with F77

With the F77, this EV company has emerged as India's first genuine performance bike maker, attracting interest from 190 countries

Harichandan Arakali
By Harichandan Arakali, Forbes India Staff
Published: Sep 29, 2023 11:41:05 AM IST
Updated: Sep 29, 2023 12:01:31 PM IST
Full Bio

Ultraviolette: Racing into global markets with F77 Niraj Rajmohan (left), co-founder and CTO, and Narayan Subramaniam, co-founder and CEO, Ultraviolette Image: Selvaprakash Lakshmanan for Forbes India
 
Narayan Subramaniam and Niraj Rajmohan made some hard choices earlier on at Ultraviolette, shaped by their vision for what’s today the F77, their first performance electric motorcycle that’s caught the attention of enthusiasts young and old around the world.

Related stories

In any EV (electric vehicle), it boils down to the performance of the battery, and the work that’s gone into the F77’s battery puts Ultraviolette in the deep tech category, and within that, among the very few ventures that are on the cusp of breaking into global markets, taking on much bigger, established OEMs.

Among Ultraviolette’s investors is Exor, the largest single owner of Stellantis, the world’s fourth biggest automaker—validation of the quality of the F77. Among the first customers of a limited edition—no prizes for guessing there were only 77 of those, all sold out—was popular Malayalam film star Dulquer Salmaan.

Ultraviolette: Racing into global markets with F77This year Ultraviolette’s founders are looking to expand beyond Bengaluru, their headquarters, to touch 12 cities in India.

 “And yes, there will be a hangar in each of these cities,” Subramaniam says. He and Rajmohan are deeply influenced by aerospace and aviation—in large part because of their own prior experience in that industry, and everything about the F77 is inspired by flight, they insist—from design to branding. Therefore, showrooms are called hangars.

Also read: Yulu Bikes: Simplifying mobility one component at a time

Next year, they plan to hit Europe, the US and Latin America. “Organically till date, we have booking interests from about 190 countries. And of course, while that might not be practical for us to promise deliveries in 190 countries, the few that we mentioned are the ones we’re actively looking at in starting out in 2024.

The F77 is offered in two main variants, Original and Recon, and three emotions—Airstrike, Shadow and Laser. The variants differ in the capacity and performance offered by the batteries, mostly. The Recon has the bigger battery and can go faster. They all can go from zero to 60 kmph in about three seconds.

More recently Ultraviolette has also offered Space, a limited edition, as a tribute to Chandrayaan 3’s success, which is a shade faster than the Recon.

The F77 is built for international standards from the get go. And if one looks at the petrol burning competitors, there is an existing category of ICE bikes that ranges from 200 CC to 600 CC equivalents. That’s a large market outside India. Subramaniam and Rajmohan’s dream is to sell enough of these bikes so that Ultraviolette riders will collectively displace a billion litres of petrol by 2027.

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
IPOs heat up again; issues worth Rs39,000 cr to test market's appetite
Namaste Web3 Indore discusses how India is gearing up to ride the Web3 wave