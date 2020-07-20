Hypertension vis-a-vis Family History and Pregnancy

High blood pressure or hypertension during pregnancy can impact the body in different ways than it normally would. It poses a higher risk of complications not only to the mothers, but may also impact the baby. Several factors influence the risk of hypertension during pregnancy in women, such as age, body weight, previous pregnancies, medical history including the history of high blood pressure, immune disorder, kidney disease etc. High blood pressure complicates about 10 percent of all pregnancies.

Blood pressure monitors are available widely and without a prescription, so home monitoring is an easy step toward improving your condition. Before you start, it's important to know the right technique and to find a good home blood pressure monitor. Also, home blood pressure monitoring is not a substitute for visits to your doctor, and home blood pressure monitors may have some limitations. However, if continued home monitoring shows your blood pressure is under control, you might be able to make fewer appointments with your doctor.