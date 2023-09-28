Belting out a new tune or going down the same old road?





This year, we celebrate—or castigate, depending on your point of view—the decadal anniversary of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). At its birth, it was christened “One Belt, One Road” (a name it retains in Mandarin), but the term conjured up images of the Middle Kingdom imposing its centrality onto the rest of the world, which led to a hurried rebranding. Public relations aside, however, the BRI continues to provoke equal measures of approbation and concern.





Part of the reason why the BRI continues to evoke such mixed sentiments is because the plan has never been all that well-defined. When announced by President Xi Jinping during an official visit to Kazakhstan in Sep 2013, reference was made to the historical Silk Road, a network of trade routes that linked Chinese civilization to the rest of Eurasia. But the subsequent scramble by both mid-level government bureaucrats and outward-looking business enterprises looking to ingratiate themselves to the effort has led to a proliferation of projects that have somehow been shoehorned into the BRI. To date, no fewer than 150 countries boast BRI infrastructure, including roads, railways, ports, airports, bridges, dams, power stations, you name it. The umbrella has even extended to programs intended to promote cross-border trade and finance, and sometimes related policy.This diversity need not be detrimental to the success of the overall endeavor. But the driving force behind why Chinese officials and companies alike have been so keen to hoist countries onto the BRI bandwagon are more rudimentary. The BRI was originally conceived as a means of recycling the nation’s excess savings into more productive use, besides parking these funds in low-yielding U.S. Treasury bonds. With demonstrated expertise in building and construction, it seemed like a no-brainer to export this capital-intensive model to developing countries that were starved of both high-quality infrastructure and its associated financing. In exchange, China would enjoy natural resources and agricultural commodities—the mainstay of many of these countries’ export baskets—at competitive prices. Everybody wins.