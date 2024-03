W

Top 10 largest countries in the world by Area

Name of country Area in sq km Region Russia 17,098,242 Northern Asia and Eastern Europe Canada 9,984,670 North America China 9,596,960 Eastern Asia United States 9,525,067 North America Brazil 8,510,346 South America Australia 7,741,220 Australia India 3,287,263 South Central Asia Argentina 2,780,400 South America Kazakhstan 2,724,910 South Central Asia Algeria 2,381,741 North Africa

Russia

GDP: $2,240,422 million

Population: 144,083,352

Canada

GDP: $2,139,840 million

Population: 39,022,263

China

GDP: $17,963,171 million

Population: 1,425,306,922

United States

GDP: $25,462,700 million

Population: 341,337,707

Brazil

GDP: $1,920,096 million

Population: 217,315,278

Australia

GDP: $1,675,419 million

Population: 26,630,775

India

GDP: $3,385,090 million

Population: 1,438,268,310

Argentina

GDP: $632,770 million

Population: 45,982,530

Kazakhstan

GDP: $220,623 million

Population: 19,768,986

Algeria

GDP: $191,913 million

Population: 46,098,328

hich are the largest countries in the world? What makes them integral to the shifting socioeconomic landscape of the world? In this post, let’s discover the top 10 largest countries in the world.Let's look at the world's biggest countries, from Russia to Canada, China, and beyond.Now, we explore the world’s largest countries and discover what makes them stand out on the global stage.Russia is the largest country in the world by land area, spanning across two continents, Europe and Asia. Its expansive territory encompasses diverse landscapes, from Siberia's tundra to the taiga's vast forests and the majestic peaks of the Caucasus Mountains. With a rich history and cultural heritage, Russia is home to iconic landmarks like the Kremlin in Moscow and the Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg. Its sheer size and geopolitical influence make it a significant player on the global stage.Canada is all about its stunning natural beauty and wilderness, and it is the second-largest country in the world. It boasts a diverse landscape, including rugged coastlines, vast forests, towering mountains, and expansive prairies. Canada harbours vibrant cities like Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal, known for their multiculturalism, thriving arts scene, and high quality of life. Canada has a strong economy and commitment to environmental conservation and is prominent in global affairs.As one of the most populous countries in the world, China is also one of the largest in terms of land area. It features diverse terrain, from the Himalayan mountains in the southwest to the fertile plains of the east. China has a rich cultural heritage reaching back thousands of years, with landmarks like the Great Wall, Forbidden City, and Terracotta Army showcasing its history. Today, China is a global economic powerhouse and a leader in technology, manufacturing, and trade.The United States ranks among the largest countries globally. It is known for its vast and varied landscapes, from the bustling cities of New York and Los Angeles to the sweeping plains of the Midwest and the rugged beauty of the Rocky Mountains. It is a melting pot of cultures, home to people from all corners of the globe. The US is also a major economic and military power, shaping global politics and influencing technological, entertainment, and innovation trends.Brazil is the largest country in South America, renowned for its Amazon rainforest, vibrant cities, and rich cultural heritage. Its diverse ecosystems support a wealth of biodiversity, making it one of the most biodiverse countries on Earth. Brazil is famous for its Carnival celebrations, its samba music, and, of course, its iconic landmarks like the Christ the Redeemer statue looking over Rio de Janeiro. With a growing economy and increasing global influence, Brazil is a crucial player in regional and international affairs.Australia is the largest country in Oceania. It is known for its stunning landscapes, including the Outback, Great Barrier Reef, and rugged coastline. Its unique wildlife, such as kangaroos, koalas, and emus, is synonymous with the country's identity. Australia is also home to vibrant cities like Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, which are known for their cosmopolitan culture and outdoor lifestyle. With a high standard of living and strong economy, Australia punches above its weight on the world stage.India is the seventh-largest country globally, known for its diverse culture, rich history, and bustling cities. It is home to a myriad of languages, religions, and traditions, making it one of the most culturally diverse nations on Earth. India's ancient civilisation left behind impressive architectural wonders like the Taj Mahal and ancient temples. Today, India is a fast-developing economy and a major player in technology, agriculture, and manufacturing industries.Argentina is the eighth-largest country in the world, known for its vast pampas, rugged Andes mountains, and vibrant cultural scene. Buenos Aires, the capital, is famous for its European-style architecture, tango music, and delicious cuisine. Argentina is also renowned for its beef production and wine regions, attracting visitors from around the world. With a mix of natural beauty and urban sophistication, Argentina offers something for everyone.Situated in Central Asia, Kazakhstan is the ninth-largest country globally. It is known for its vast steppes, deserts, and mountain ranges. It has a rich nomadic heritage and is home to diverse ethnic groups and cultures. Kazakhstan's modern cities, like Astana and Almaty, showcase its growing economy and development. With abundant natural resources, including oil and gas, Kazakhstan plays a significant role in regional politics and economics.Algeria is the largest country in Africa by land area and is known for its diverse landscapes, including the Sahara Desert, Atlas Mountains, and Mediterranean coastline. It has a rich history shaped by various civilisations, from ancient Berber tribes to Roman conquests and Arab influences. Algeria's vibrant culture is reflected in its music, art, and cuisine. Algeria's growing economy and strategic location are crucial to regional stability and development.