DLF, MKJ Enterprises feature prominently in electoral bond list

The list of individuals and companies donating via electoral bonds has got many to question why they would do so. In some cases, it is alleged to have been quid pro quo for permissions granted or prosecutions not pursued or policy changes.
But the case of real estate, industry watchers argue, is a little more complex. This is on account of the fact that the industry remains very local. Builders rarely transcend state boundaries and even with cities, they have their zones earmarked through a gentleman’s agreement. When they venture across states, it is usually through tying up with a local partner who acts as their eyes and ears on the ground. National players mostly lend their brand.