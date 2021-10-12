WHO pens prescription for health at COP26

The burning of fossil fuels is killing us," the WHO said in an 82-page COP26 special report

Image: Shutterstock



Millions of lives could be saved by reining in global warming, the World Health Organization said Monday, urging the COP26 summit to take serious climate action to improve public health worldwide.



"The burning of fossil fuels is killing us," the World Health Organization said in an 82-page COP26 special report. "Climate change is the single biggest health threat facing humanity."





Death toll