In tough times, stay positive: Pawan Sehrawat

For two consecutive years, Pawan Sehrawat has been the most expensive player to be picked in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). In Season 9 last year, the acclaimed raider was picked up by the Tamil Thalaivas for Rs2.26 crore, while he went for a whopping Rs2.6 crore to the Telugu Titans in the recently concluded Season 10. For Sehrawat, more than material gains, the price tags represent his performance and the expectations the franchise has for him. "I look for positives in everything," says the 27-year-old from Delhi. "To me, the price tags validate my potential and performance. And to have that twice proves that my success isn't just a flash in the pan."