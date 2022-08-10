Cricket, Kabaddi, and freedom: Parimatch's big bet in India





February 24, Kyiv, Ukraine. There was a loud thud early in the morning. The noise violently shook Anton Rublievskyi out of his sleep. Missiles and bombs were raining across the capital city of Ukraine, which was under an attack from Russia. The chief executive officer of Parimatch, one of the biggest sports betting company based out of Ukraine, scurried for cover. “This August 24, it will be six months of war,” says Rublievskyi, who quickly evacuated the city along with his family, colleagues and relatives. “The rumbling of tanks and gunfire still resonate in my head,” recalls the CEO who joined the company in September 2019.





