MPL: Forging a league of its own





What are the three things that strike you most about the Mobile Premier League (MPL)? First, obviously, would be its name, which has a rhyming similarity with the IPL (Indian Premier League). Second, and no marks for guessing, would be the visual of former India cricket captain Virat Kohli dancing to a catchy jingle in a TV commercial that the online gaming and esports platform bombarded heavily during the 2019 IPL, just six months after the Bengaluru-based startup rolled out operations.



It is, however, the third thing that puts MPL in a league of its own. Its revenues. For FY19—the fiscal was just six months of operations as the startup officially opened account in September 2018—MPL’s number stood at ₹2.87 crore. The startup, which started with fruit-cutting and puzzle games along with a bunch of casual games like Ludo, added fantasy sports to its kitty in March 2019. Fast forward 12 months, and the revenues jumped to ₹22.5 crore in FY20.





Check out our anniversary discounts on subscriptions, upto 50% off the website price, free digital access with print. Use coupon code : ANN2022P for print and ANN2022D for digital. Click here for details.

(This story appears in the 17 June, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)