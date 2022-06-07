Gujarat Titans, and more: How former cricketer Matthew Wheeler's is turning kingmaker in Indian sports, gaming





Matthew Wheeler’s tryst with India happened in 1996. The former Northamptonshire cricketer dabbled in sports marketing and investment after his playing years. “I was always familiar with India,” says Wheeler, who was on the board and non-executive chairman of the Professional Cricketers Association in England and Wales till 2019. In 1996, one of his companies was involved in the TV production of the cricket World Cup, which was jointly hosted by India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.



Back then, in India, the state-owned entity Doordarshan didn’t have the capability of producing world-class pictures and quality meant for international spectators.





Check out our anniversary discounts on subscriptions, upto 50% off the website price, free digital access with print. Use coupon code : ANN2022P for print and ANN2022D for digital. Click here for details.