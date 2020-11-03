Fantasy sports are enjoying a good run with the IPL. But can they survive, with legal hurdles?

Illustration: Chaitanya Surpur

According to KPMG estimates, the market for fantasy sports is close to Rs 16,500 crore in terms of the contest entry amount (CEA) and around Rs 2,500 crore in terms of revenues of operators, as on FY20. KPMG data shows overall OFS operators’ revenues stood at Rs 920-plus crore in FY19 and increased by almost 3x to Rs 2,470 crore in FY20, driven by growth in user engagement and CEA.

The IPL proved to be a good time for many, including those headquartered overseas, to make an India foray. GoodGamer, for instance, launched its application on September 18, just before the tournament began. This is the first time the company headquartered in Vancouver has moved to the Indian market. It claims to see 16,000 to 17,500 downloads per day with over 8,000 new registrations daily. “At present, we have over 250,000 registered users in less than a month and we expect 500,000-plus registered users by the end of this IPL. We are growing with our Rs 1 lakh guaranteed prize pool with only Rs 1 as entry fee,” says Charles Creighton, CEO of GoodGamer, which closed a seed funding round of $2.5 million in October.