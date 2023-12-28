Inertia is the main management challenge in digital transformation. Here's how to combat it

Half-hearted digital transformation won’t cut it in the fast-paced world of today. Automating processes and optimizing IT systems are a great start, but to stay competitive and seize new market opportunities, companies need to embrace more profound change.This means rethinking everything from organizational structures to customer experiences. But resistance to change can halt progress, trapping companies in organizational inertia — the single biggest danger to digital transformation, according to IESE Business School Prof. Evgeny Kaganer, whose new study with Robert Wayne Gregory and Suprateek Sarker in the Journal of the Association for Information Systems examines best practices to promote digital transformation.
