Image: Anindito Mukherjee/ Reuters

M

Sure enough, before making the road trip to Akurdi, Pune, days after the call to the Bajaj corner room from our solitary office STD line, the good editor duly informed me that he had at least two options for the cover. Bajaj was not one of them.

The interview with Bajaj began with me breaking the unpleasant news that Bajaj Auto was not going to be the cover story. What followed in the next few minutes will not be printed. Suffice it to say that one of India’s most powerful and influential industrialists—a name on a par in those days with Ambani, Goenka and Birla—was not quite pleased as punch and reminded me, among other things, that he was a pugilist in his younger days. He did so by throwing a punch that stopped inches short of my nose. The best part of the jab is that it made for a great photograph that set up the opening pages of the story—not to show Bajaj’s distaste for an evidently deceitful hack, but how the combative patriarch was gearing up to take on the multinational Johnny-come-latelies in the liberalised two-wheeler industry.

Bajaj, of course, did the interview, out of grace or the inability to resist the opportunity to make a splash is something I was never able to figure out. Maybe it was a bit of both.

In today’s media world in which public relation agencies front negotiations with journalists for stories, requests for cover stories are a norm. But, in the 90s, in the wake of the first flush of economic liberalisation, business journalism was just beginning to come into its own. As was the PR industry. Head honchos oversaw their own image.

The war also revealed Bajaj’s clinical ability to separate business from the personal. "Journalists like to dramatise but quite frankly there was no hate,” he is quoted in Piramal’s book. “It was a serious business fight. In their position I might have done the same bloody thing."

Much has been said and written about Bajaj’s criticism of the current government (perhaps because he was the only one to do so), but the grandson of Gandhian Jamnalal Bajaj had plenty of past brushes with political powers. The Indira Gandhi regime refused Bajaj Auto permission to expand manufacturing, prompting the patriarch to thunder: "My blood used to boil. The country needed two-wheelers. There was a ten-year delivery period for Bajaj scooters. And l was not allowed to expand. What kind of socialism is that?" Bajaj Auto’s fat profit margins would also invite the suspicion of subsequent Congress regimes, but the raids proved futile.

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.