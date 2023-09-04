Donald Trump's criminal stare, Pope among Mongols, Weeding out Kashmir's Dal Lake: Eye-catching photos of this week



Christian Coleman and Sha'Carri Richardson of Team United States collide in an embrace as they celebrate after winning the Men's and Women's 4x100m Relay Finals at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary on August 26, 2023. The US closed the night with 11 gold medals, but none were sweeter than the two from a pair of relay races the Americans have always loved.





A woman carrying lotus roots rows a boat through a weed-filled section of the Dal Lake in Srinagar on September 1, 2023. In a groundbreaking initiative, CEF Group, an energy solutions company, in partnership with NAFED, will start processing 70,000 tons of lake waste and weeds at their plant in Srinagar, which will produce around 24,000 tonnes of organic manure annually.





MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati Lenovo team rides during the first free practice session of Catalunya Moto Grand Prix in Montmelo on the outskirts of Barcelona, Spain, on September 1, 2023. Bagnaia was lucky to escape serious injury after being flung from his Ducati and run over by a fellow rider on the opening lap of the Grand Prix while leading the pack.





A couple wades through the water in a flooded area of Batabano, Mayabeque Province, Cuba, on August 28, 2023, in the wake of tropical storm Idalia. According to a state TV report, more than 300,000 people were left without electricity in Cuba's western provinces in the wake of the storm.





The 'Blue Supermoon' rises behind cellular antenna towers and a McDonald's restaurant golden arches sign in Nicosia, Cyprus, on August 30, 2023. A supermoon occurs when the moon's orbit is closest to Earth, causing it to appear much larger and more luminous than usual. Whenever a second supermoon occurs in the same month, it is called a blue moon.





The police mugshot of former US president Donald Trump after his arrest at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia on August 24, 2023. The mugshot, shared worldwide by Trump's detractors and supporters, was taken for a case stemming from Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state. Trump wasted little time using the mug shot for fundraising purposes.





Serbia's Novak Djokovic reaches to serve during his second-round match against Spain's Bernabe Zapata Miralles at the US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York, US on August 30, 2023. The US Open broke the single-day attendance record with 73,007 fans, many calling it 'The Novak Effect'.





Mongolian honour guards prepare to welcome Pope Francis at Chinggis Khaan International Airport in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on September 1, 2023. Addressing a country with 1450 Catholics in a country of 3.3 million Buddhists, the Pope hailed religion's power to resolve conflict and promote peace. "All of us are God's nomads, pilgrims in search of happiness, wayfarers thirsting for love," he said.





A camel stands over dry soil in a desert area near the Palestinian city of Jericho on August 31, 2023. This rugged, sparse landscape is coveted by Israelis who want to expand Jewish settlements while Palestinians who see it as part of their own state someday. The semi-nomadic herder Bedouins and their camels are the first to be displaced in the middle of the conflict.

