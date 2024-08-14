Inside Disney's billion-dollar blockbusters

With Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine, Disney Entertainment has given unprecedented hits in the last two months. The former has already emerged as the highest-grossing animated movie ever
At 10 am every Monday, Alan Bergman, co-chairman of Disney Entertainment, gets together with the heads of his filmmaking studios to take stock of the week gone by. “We discuss how the box office is performing, how the titles are doing, what are the problem areas,” says Bergman, who leads globally acclaimed studios like Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilms, 20th Century Studios. If box office numbers are anything to go by, the meeting on the morning of August 12 would have been one of joy and celebration.