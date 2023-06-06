Pride and no prejudice





A sober pride member at Garvotsav 2023, the 11th Chandigarh Pride Parade organised by the Student Centre at Punjab University, Chandigarh, on February 12, 2023. Image: Sanjeev Sharma/HT via Getty ImagesA transgender woman dances fervently carrying her companion at Radha Ballav Temple during the Holi festival in Vrindavan, which celebrates the divine love of Radha and Krishna, on March 03, 2023. Image: Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty ImagesAbhay Dang (L) and Supriyo Chakraborty, who have petitioned India’s Supreme Court to legalise same-sex marriages, pose for a picture at their home in Hyderabad. Five years after it decriminalised gay sex, India's top court began hearing a clutch of petitions seeking official recognition of same-sex unions. January 22, 2023. Image: NOAH SEELAM / AFPA couple from the LGBTQAI+ community holds a placard during Delhi's Queer Pride Parade from Barakhamba Road to Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on January 08, 2023. Image: Ayush Chopra/SOPA/LightRocket via GettyCrowds hold up a huge LGBT flag during Nagpur's Pride Parade on January 07, 2023. Image: Azhar Khan/NurPhoto via Getty ImagesSame-sex couple Sougata Basu (L) and Mayank Kalra take their adopted children for a walk outside their home in Bengaluru, on February 11, 2023. Image: Manjunath KIRAN / AFPA transgender woman mourns her symbolic ‘widowhood’ dressed in a white saree a day after a ritual signifying her marriage to the god Aravan at Koothandavar Temple, in Koovagam village, Tamil Nadu on May 3, 2023. An annual ritual sees members of the transgender community and devotees from all over India gather at the temple each year. Image: R.Satish Babu / AFPA lone member of the LGBTQ community is seen waving her flag boldly during a Pride rally on a main thoroughfare in Kolkata on May 21, 2023. Image: Biswarup Ganguly / Eyepix Group via Getty Images