'Ray-Ban continues its appeal by leaning into its iconicity': Genevieve Labrecque

ounded in 1936 in the US, Ray-Ban started out by making Aviator sunglasses for the country’s armed forces pilots. The specialised lenses were made to cut of the sun’s glare, and to prevent fogging. Since then, Ray-Ban has, over the decades, become one of the most recognised brands of sunglasses the world over, gaining an iconic status. Genevieve Labrecque, the brand’s global head of marketing, talks toabout how the brand continues to be trendy, while remaining iconic. Edited excerpts:It all began with our anti-glare lens created for the Aviator in the 1930s, often popularised by pilots. We defined our styles leaning on our lens and the functionality of our sunglasses. However, by the 1950s, fashion became more relevant and eyewear became a fashion accessory. Since that moment we’ve taken the practicality and the aesthetic of eyewear into the world’s most classic styles.Over the last few years, we’ve created lines geared toward re-invention, where we explored the use of different types of materials, such as titanium and 18-karat gold. Most recently, we released our ‘Mega’ line, which maintains the essence of our icons Wayfarer and Clubmaster, but re-envisions the style with a trendier, bolder acetate. Even through the innovation of our smart glasses, Ray-Ban Stories, we never lose our history, and we continue to build upon our legacy with a balance. Soon you will see our latest innovation, the Ray-Ban Reverse collection.We continue our appeal by leaning into our iconicity, but also create offerings that appeal to younger audiences like the Gen Z. As a consumer, Gen Z customers are vocal, they are bold, colourful, and care about certain causes like the environment. In some of our latest collections we use materials like bio-acetate and bio-nylon that help reduced our environmental impact, along with introducing lighter-coloured, jewel tones.Ray-Ban is for everyone who can embody authenticity and being courageous within themselves. Self-expression is at the forefront of our brand identity, and we use that to ground us in our position.We try to evolve with our consumers. In our ‘Genuine Since’ campaign, we created a platform to tell stories about the moment that has defined the most authentic version of yourself. The ‘Since’ is that moment where you felt you could be the truest version of yourself, without compromises. The campaign explores courageous stories, where characters lead from the heart instead of standing still from fear.Our top market starts in the US, where we as a brand started. However, we are one of the most recognised brands in the world and continue to thrive globally. In India, our presence and interest continue to grow because eyewear is a top accessory over things like watches.