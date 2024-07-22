Recycled fish nets and geothermal power, what's inside the Paris Olympic Village?

Faced with concerns about the vast emissions caused by the Games—from the construction work, the air miles and catering—Paris 2024 organisers set out to make the village as environmentally friendly as possible
The athletes' village for the Paris Olympics, which welcomed its first athletes on Thursday, contains a host of innovations intended to make it a model of low-carbon construction.
Faced with concerns about the vast emissions caused by the Games—from the construction work, the air miles and catering—Paris 2024 organisers set out to make the village as environmentally friendly as possible.