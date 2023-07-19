To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Top ocean cruise lines of 2023

Top ocean cruise lines of 2023

Here are the top-ranked ocean cruise lines of 2023, according to Travel + Leisure's readers

By Forbes India
Published: Jul 19, 2023 05:12:03 PM IST
Updated: Jul 19, 2023 05:14:03 PM IST

Top ocean cruise lines of 2023Virgin Voyages. Image credit: Shutterstock.

The world's top ocean cruise lines are renowned for their exceptional service, luxurious accommodations, and exquisite dining options. The attention to detail, onboard amenities, and attentive staff create an unmatched atmosphere of refinement. These cruise lines offer thrilling experiences that combine world-class amenities and adventure to create unforgettable experiences. Here are five of the top cruise lines of 2023 ranked by Travel + Leisure's readers.

1. Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages is a cruise line exclusively designed for adults, providing guests a blissful escape from the ordinary. By blending tranquillity and excitement, Virgin Voyages creates an experience where guests can indulge in luxury inclusions and savour menus crafted by Michelin-starred chefs. Onboard, guests can partake in a range of fitness classes, including yoga sessions and boxing workouts. With an wide range of destinations, Virgin Voyages opens the door to thrilling exploration, from the sun-kissed Caribbean to the enchanting allure of the South Pacific.


2. Celebrity Cruises Celebrity

Cruises offers guests an adventurous experience in luxury and world-class service. Cutting-edge technology seamlessly blends with elegant interiors and innovative venues. Enjoy elegance, comfort, and adventure while discovering the world, whether sailing through the awe-inspiring landscapes of Alaska, the sun-soaked Mediterranean, or the idyllic islands of the Caribbean.

Also read: The world's 5 best vineyards for 2023: From Catena Zapata to Chateau Smith Haut Lafitte

3. Princess Cruises

With over 50 years of experience, Princess Cruises has become synonymous with innovation, exceptional customer service, and diverse onboard options. The cruise line offers guests a chance to immerse themselves in extraordinary destinations across the seven continents, from historic European cities to the vibrant cultures of Asia. It has a range of different itineraries to offer travellers a variety of ways to explore the globe.

Also read: Top 5 restaurants on the World's 50 Best Restaurants list

4. Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean International has pioneered innovation at sea since its inception in 1969. The cruise line caters to adventurous travellers by offering fun onboard activities and world-class accommodations to elevate the guest experience. Royal Caribbean International's itineraries take guests to over 270 destinations in six continents, from exploring untamed national parks in Alaska to island-hopping in the Caribbean.

Also read: Top 10 wealthiest cities in the world: From New York to Sydney

5. Norwegian Cruise Line

The Norwegian Cruise Line has been in the industry for over 56 years. It offers guests a chance to explore over 450 incredible destinations across the globe, from exploring the timeless cultures of Asia to the majestic beauty of Africa. Onboard offerings include speciality dining options and entertainment that includes comedy to Broadway shows. There is a diverse selection of accommodations suitable for every type of traveller.

