Will we soon be using new-gen fuels made from recycled plastic waste?





Among the many alternatives to fossil fuels being developed and tested, is an innovative solution for converting plastic waste into fuel that comes from an American startup. A first demonstration is expected in partnership with the car manufacturer Bertone.





As we move to reduce the amount of CO2 emissions, one avenue being seriously explored by many players is that of renewable fuels for internal combustion engine vehicles. American startup Select Fuel's approach focuses on the development of technologies that enable plastic waste to be recycled into fuel. This solution could be a game-changer as it addresses two challenges: the demand for clean and sustainable fuels, as well as for recycling waste that is particularly polluting for the environment in a useful manner. Under Select Fuels' process, at least 75% of plastic waste could be converted into multiple bioenergy products.A first real-life use case is in the works with car manufacturing partner Bertone, on the occasion of the presentation of its brand new hypercar, the GB110. This car is set to be able to run on fuel made from recycled plastic waste. And Select Fuel is not stopping there, as the startup aims to develop solutions for all types of internal combustion engines, i.e., passenger cars, aircraft and trucks.A wide range of other potential sources of renewable fuels are also being studied; these include various raw materials such as biomass (including waste cooking oil), agriculture, various types of food waste, agricultural residue, mowed grass and even paper pulp.