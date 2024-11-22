Adani Group's alleged FCPA violation: Understanding the US law, other US firms under the scanner, and the implications for them in India

The Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) is a US law that prohibits American firms and individuals from paying bribes to foreign officials to secure business deals. The law has two main parts: Anti-bribery provisions and rules for accounting practices. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) works closely with the US Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate and prosecute FCPA violations.

The FCPA applies to companies and individuals worldwide, including both publicly traded and privately held US companies. Its goal is to combat corruption and bribery globally. In the past, paying foreign officials to speed up legal processes or secure contracts was a common business practice. Some countries even allowed companies to write off bribes as business expenses on their tax returns.

When the FCPA was passed in 1977, it received significant support from American businesses. They couldn't compete fairly in overseas markets where bribery was accepted. The FCPA's anti-bribery rules, along with international treaties like the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's (OECD), have helped level the playing field for US businesses abroad.

Gautam Adani, chairperson of the Ahmedabad-based Adani Group, is facing a $250 million bribery indictment in the US. The charges allege that Adani conspired to bribe Indian officials to secure solar energy contracts, potentially sparking a long and complex legal battle.

The US FCPA is being applied to Adani due to allegations that the company misled US investors by falsely presenting robust anti-bribery measures while engaging in corrupt practices. Specifically, Adani and seven others, including his nephew Sagar Adani, are charged with conspiring to commit securities and wire fraud, as well as substantive securities fraud, for their roles in a multi-billion-dollar scheme to obtain funds from US investors and global financial institutions based on false and misleading statements.