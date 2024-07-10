Apple leads global PC growth as demand returns after 2 years

Data from research company IDC shows global sales of personal computers have now increased for two quarters in a row
Apple, which released its latest MacBook laptops in early March, saw the most growth in the following months, as global shipments of personal computers rose by 3 percent in the second quarter of the calendar year 2024, according to tech market research provider IDC.
Excluding China, which is still weighing down on the global tech pickup, worldwide PC sales rose even stronger during the three months ended June 30, at 5 percent, according to IDC.