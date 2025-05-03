From Dilip Shanghvi's quiet leadership at Sun Pharma to Bhavish Aggarwal's disruption spree, our top stories of the week

1) The Reluctant Billionaire

Dilip Shanghvi, founder of Sun Pharma, has transformed a ₹10,000 startup into India's largest pharmaceutical company with a turnover of ₹49,851 crore in FY24. His strategy: bold bets on complex generics, specialty drugs, and high-stakes acquisitions—including the $4 billion purchase of Ranbaxy. Now, at 69, Shanghvi is doubling down. Sun Pharma acquired Nasdaq-listed Checkpoint Therapeutics in March for $355 million, expanding its oncology portfolio. Despite market volatility, his net worth rose from $24.9 billion to $27.4 billion in April, ranking him 65th globally. Shanghvi’s quiet leadership continues to shape global pharma—patient-first, risk-ready, and far from finished.

2) Crafting a Fashion Empire

In the 1980s, Meena Bindra started BIBA with a modest ₹8,000 loan, aiming to fill a gap in women's daily wear wardrobes. Today, BIBA stands as a leading ethnic-wear brand in India, boasting over 372 stores and around 250 multi-brand outlets nationwide. Bindra's innovative approach introduced the shop-in-shop model and attracted significant investment, notably a ₹300 crore infusion from Warburg Pincus and Faering Capital in 2013. Despite increasing competition from new-age D2C companies, BIBA's broad appeal across age groups and its expansion into segments like footwear and perfumes underscore its enduring relevance. At 81, Bindra remains the creative force behind BIBA, exemplifying how passion and perseverance can transform a homegrown idea into a household name. Watch her relive this journey.

3) Disruption and Bhavish Aggarwal

At 39, Bhavish Aggarwal has notched up an extraordinary feat: three unicorns, one IPO, and a $2 billion net worth that landed him on the Forbes World’s Billionaires List this year. But as Ola Electric battles intensifying competition and scrutiny over quality, and as AI venture Krutrim races to prove its promise, Aggarwal faces his toughest test yet. From electric vehicles to artificial intelligence, the Ola Group CEO has bet big on scale and speed—but layoffs, losses, and a softening mobility business have clouded the once-clear runway. Still, with bold plans and personal capital riding on the future, Aggarwal’s story is far from over.